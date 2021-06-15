CAMDNE –The outdoor Camden Summer Sounds concert at the Camden Snow Bowl returns this August twice as good – and free! Presented by the Community Arts Fund, the 2021 Camden Summer Sounds series is supported by the Camden Opera House, Camden Snow Bowl and the town of Camden.

Both outdoor concerts take place on Sunday afternoons, rain or shine, at the Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn seating and picnics; there also will be a food truck on site. The free concerts will feature: Aug. 8, the Jason Spooner Band with special guest Travis James Humphrey; and, Aug. 22, Primo Cubano, with special guest the Ryan Blotnick Quartet. Shows will begin at 2 p.m.

Camden Opera House’s Community Arts Fund has supported the ongoing SoundCheck series (with a free livestream), as well as free offerings The Blue Café, Literary Salons, Community Thank You Films and more. Donations from supporters of the opera house – individuals, businesses and foundations – have helped keep local live entertainment going since the beginning of the pandemic. This summer’s opera house schedule includes music and comedy shows, capped by An Evening with Tom Rush during Labor Day weekend. For more information, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.