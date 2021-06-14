ELLSWORTH — Courthouse Gallery Fine Art is pleased to present “Five Maine Artists”, a show highlighting new work by several artists living and working in Maine: Philip Frey, Matt Barter, Christina Thwaites, John Neville and Philip Barter. Three are seasoned artists — Barter (Philip), Neville and Frey — whose work has intrigued audiences for decades, while Thwaites and Barter (Matt) are up-and-coming artists with a fresh perspective on iconic Maine imagery as they explore familiar subjects, including, beach scenes, lighthouses, lobsters, fishermen, working waterfronts. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The featured image “Young Ladies at the Beach” (38 by 52 inches), Christina Thwaites uses a monochromatic palette with touches of blue to depict four young girls at the beach. Three bikini-clad girls walk along the beach, holding hands in a show of solidarity, while a fourth girl wearing a modest one-piece suit watches the trio from the side. Two girls boldly look straight out at the viewer, while the third girl glances at the shy girl with all the attitude of a “mean girl.”

“Five Maine Artists” is on view at the Gallery from June 15 to July 9, or virtually at www.courthousegallery.com.

Courthouse Gallery is located at 6 Court Street in Ellsworth. For more information call 207-667- 6611 or visit www.courthousegallery.com.