Cast announced for summer musical to run July 22 to Aug. 1

BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers have chosen “Little Women – The Broadway Musical” for their summer musical production. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic 1869 semi-autobiographical novel, it focuses on the four March sisters— traditional Meg, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth and romantic Amy — and their beloved Marmee, at home in Concord, Massachusetts while their father is away serving as a Union Army chaplain during the Civil War. Intercut with the vignettes in which their lives unfold are several recreations of the melodramatic short stories Jo writes in her attic studio.

Weekly Zoom rehearsals began in April. The following cast has been announced by Music Director Dominic Williams and Stage Director Erik Perkins:





Abby Boucher as Jo March, Aleah Sebrey as Beth March, Olivia West as Meg March, Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin as Amy March, April Rejman as Marmee, Grayson Koebel as “Laurie” Laurence, Meg Nickerson as Aunt March, Jared Nickerson as Professor Bhaer, Scott Taylor as Mr. Laurence, and Tristan Bannister as Mr. Brooke. Ensemble players are Sarah Hughes, Etta Hughes, and Roxanne Y. Morse as Mrs. Kirk.

Following its 2005 Broadway run “Little Women – The Broadway Musical,” with book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, had a successful 30-city U.S. tour culminating at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The show will run indoors Thursdays through Sundays, July 22 to Aug. 1, at the Basil Burwell Community Theater. Tickets are available at www.belfastmaskers.com.

For more call 207-619-3256. Anyone who might like to volunteer to help with the production should email Artistic Director Meg Nickerson at maskermeg@gmail.com.