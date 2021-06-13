RANDOLPH — We’re back! Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop members are all vaccinated against COVID and are meeting live at the Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury Street, on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Nothing lifts your spirits like singing great songs from each decade and hearing beautiful four-part harmony all around you.

Soon, we hope to be singing live again for the elderly housing and nursing home residents, among others. The best we could do last year was to send Vimeos of us to these facilities that could share them with the residents.

We wholeheartedly welcome women of all ages who love to sing to join us and share the joy!

For more information, contact Lea at 207-622-1273 or Jenny at 207-441-2816.