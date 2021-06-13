ROCKLAND — The Maine Lighthouse Museum, located at One Park Drive, will open on Monday, June 14 at 10 a.m. The museum will now be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., only closing on Tuesdays.

The museum, founded by the late CWO4 Ken Black is home to the largest collection of lighthouse, lifesaving and U.S. Coast Guard artifacts in the nation.

We are excited to welcome the Park Street Grille to our building! You will now be able to enjoy a delicious lunch, and tour the museum & Lighthouse Gift Shop without ever leaving the building! We are always looking for new volunteers and docents to join us!

For more information call 20-7594-3301 or email us at mainelighthousemuseum@gmail.com. You can also visit our website www.mainelighthousemuseum.org or like us on Facebook.