Join the Institute for Family-Owned Business for the fourth "How-To" style program of the year, addressing the topic of Diversity, Disabilities and Inclusion.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, June 24 from 8:30-10 a.m.

Covering at work, may not be what you think. Tawny Alvarez, Partner at Verrill, will walk us through what covering is, how employees cover, and the adverse effects the behavior is having on creating a culture of inclusion and maintaining a safe workplace culture, where employees can truly be their authentic selves at work, without fear of having to mask certain aspects of their identify.





Attendees will learn about the four forms of covering: appearance-based, affiliation-based, advocacy-based and association-based. Tawny will discuss current covering data, how leaders within the organization can lead-by-example by “uncovering” and the future of inclusion and authenticity within the workplace.

Disability is often overlooked when organizations are discussing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. Chris Hynes, employer relations specialist at the Department of Vocational Services for Maine Medical Center will join Tawny in the discussion with a guide to understanding the value of inclusive hiring, integrating, and managing of diverse groups including people with disabilities.

They will give real examples of how other family businesses are currently hiring from this unique labor pool of qualified candidates. In a tight labor market, this training is meant to introduce companies to the value of hiring people with disabilities as well as an overview of the business case for disability inclusion.

Together, the two will lead us through an interactive presentation where we’ll gain insight and look into best practices for the workplace. Learn about this majority phenomenon and how you can start taking practical steps today to better your diversity and inclusion programs and impact your company culture and bottom line!

Now in its 27th year, the Institute for Family-Owned Business is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting family-owned businesses, which represent about 80 percent of all businesses in Maine. Now more than ever, the IFOB is a vital resource for the family business and professional community, through consulting, virtual workshops, and networking, the Institute assists family-owned firms in meeting the unique managerial challenges associated with operating and sustaining a successful family enterprise. Nominations are currently open for the 21st Maine Family Business Awards. Additional information and to nominate a family business, visit www.fambusiness.org .