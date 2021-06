Today is the day 3,968 lucky people have been waiting for.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will conduct the lottery virtually for the second year in a row, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The livestream will begin at 1 p.m. as the names of the nearly 4,000 permit winners are read aloud.

After the livestream has finished, you will be able to find a full, searchable list of this year’s permit winners here.