This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 38 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 943. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 1,033 on Thursday.





It’s the eighth straight day when Maine saw new coronavirus cases slip below the triple digits, a level of transmission that seemed unthinkable this past winter when infections surged well over 800 a day at times.

A man in his 50s from York County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 844.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,487, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,449 on Thursday.

Of those, 50,106 have been confirmed positive, while 18,381 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 0.28 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 511.71.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 62, down from 66.9 a day ago, down from 73.6 a week ago and down from 276.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,045 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 15.28 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,346), Aroostook (1,882), Cumberland (17,185), Franklin (1,361), Hancock (1,368), Kennebec (6,550), Knox (1,142), Lincoln (1,074), Oxford (3,616), Penobscot (6,271), Piscataquis (572), Sagadahoc (1,471), Somerset (2,253), Waldo (1,043), Washington (926) and York (13,427) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 1,250 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 730,573 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 739,812 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,426,426 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 598,748 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.