A national resin shortage is preventing the Maine Department of Transportation from striping state roads this year.

The agency announced Thursday that due to a February winter storm that left Texas without power for days, state petrochemical plants drastically reduced their output, a key ingredient in the paint that it uses to line its roads.

“This is a unique challenge, and there’s no way of knowing when our paint supplies are going to return to normal levels,” state highway maintenance engineer Brian Burne said.

The department said it is using its limited supplies on interstate roads, high-priority highways and newer roads.