University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar about irrigation for the home garden from 6–7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

“Irrigation for the Home Garden” explores different ways to water a garden, with a focus on how to successfully install, maintain and manage a drip irrigation system. Pamela Hargest, a UMaine Extension horticulture professional, and Rebecca Long, an Extension agriculture and food systems professional, will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional.

Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/spring-gardening-series-irrigation-for-the-home-garden/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the final webinar in the spring gardening webinar series for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.