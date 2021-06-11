Planning for Sustainability | From Vision to Implementation

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Communities leading the way on building climate resilience are an important part of Maine’s efforts to fight climate change. Join Christine Grimando, director of planning & urban development for the City of Portland, for an overview of how the city will implement its climate and sustainability goals.

When: Friday, June 18, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.