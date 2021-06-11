PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is continuing to adapt COVID-19 vaccine opportunities to make getting a vaccine as convenient as possible for community members. Starting on Monday, June 14, these vaccines will now be offered at all of the hospital’s primary care and pediatric locations, as well as in its OB/GYN practice. Additionally, hours for vaccines in Walk-In Care locations have been greatly extended.

When the hospital closed its mass vaccination site at Northern Maine Community College last month, they began offering vaccines at their Walk-In Care locations in Caribou and Presque Isle for designated times two days a week. Beginning on June 14, individuals can present to either location whenever they are open to get their vaccine. The Caribou Walk-In on Bennett Drive is open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m.; the site on North Street in Presque Isle is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment or pre-registration is necessary. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered, so it is available to anyone age 12 and older, whether or not they are a Northern Light Health patient.

In addition to extending vaccine availability to seven days a week at Walk-In Care, the hospital will also begin offering vaccines in its primary care, pediatric, and OB/GYN practices starting that same day (Monday, June 14). Patients can request the vaccine when they are being seen for an appointment; walk-in opportunities for individuals (whether or not a patient) will also be an option. People can reach out to the practice they wish to go to in order to learn more specific details.





The Pfizer vaccine will be offered in the pediatric practice locations in both Presque Isle and Caribou, at the primary care office in Caribou, and at both the Women’s Health Center and OB/GYN practices in Presque Isle.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at primary care offices in Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield and Mars Hill.

The hospital has continued to adapt plans and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the needs of the community. Being able to adapt quickly to ever-changing rules, procedures, and needs has been the hallmark of the hospital’s response efforts.

“When we first started, it was all about getting as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible. Now it is more about expanding availability to people who couldn’t make it to our larger vaccination site. We are trying to make access as easy as possible for those who are interested in being vaccinated,” said Jay Reynolds, MD, senior physician executive at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital.