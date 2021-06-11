LOVELL – The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell will feature a wonderful variety of Maine speakers throughout the summer, so mark your calendars now! Every event is free and open to the public and will appear live on Zoom while some of the presentations will occur, simultaneously, in person at the library’s community room.

Masks will be required and seating may be limited. Please visit the library website at www.hobbslibrary.org to learn more about our speakers and to access the Zoom links for these events. For questions and more information, please call the library at 207-925-3177.

· Thursday, JUNE 17 (7 – 8pm): Michael Sutherland, “Climate Change: Past and Future” LOCATION: Lovell Library Community Room and ZOOM





· Thursday, JULY 8 (7 – 8pm): Moira Yip, “Ethiopia: Land of Wolves and Cliff Churches”

LOCATION: Lovell Library Community Room and ZOOM

· Thursday, JULY 15 (7 – 8pm): Ruth Moore, “American Sign Language: What is It?”

LOCATION: ZOOM only

· Thursday, JULY 22 (7 – 8pm): Presentation by Marine Mammals of Maine

LOCATION: ZOOM only

· Thursday, JULY 29 (7 – 8pm): Emily Sano, “Behind the Scenes: A Day in the Life of an Art Museum”

LOCATION: Lovell Library Community Room and ZOOM

· Thursday, AUGUST 5 (7 – 8pm): Peter Ellison, “An Evolutionary Perspective on Covid-19”

LOCATION: Lovell Library Community Room and ZOOM

· Thursday, AUGUST 19 (7 – 8pm): Jo Radner, “Wit and Wisdom: A Community Tradition

in 19th Century New England Villages”

LOCATION: Lovell Library Community Room and ZOOM

· Monday, AUGUST 23 (6:30pm): Julie Olson, “Zero Waste: Living a Life Less Wasteful with Tips and Strategies to Reduce Your Trash

(Co-sponsored by Greater Lovell Land Trust and Casco Public Library)

LOCATION: ZOOM only