Healthy Acadia will host, “A Heart-Centering Journey” with Martina Dittmar, on Thursday, July 1 from 5-6 p.m. The free online event is the fourth installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

“This is an experience of growing your right brain skills of feeling into the subtle levels of your being. We will visit the physical heart space, the energetic layer, the emotional part, and the spiritual heart,” said Martina Dittmar, Ayurvedic practitioner and spiritual counselor. “In this space lies the source of tremendous peace, bliss, light, creativity, intuition, and healing. We will use a subtle breathing method to send this healing light to other areas of our body. You will learn how to connect to this area of your being throughout the day. This practice is a type of contemplation and provides you the opportunity to pause and really live in the present moment and enjoy life.”

Pre-registration is required for this free event. Upon registering you’ll receive a confirmation that includes the information needed to join the Zoom session. Register online at bit.ly/heart-centering-journey.





Martina Dittmar is an Ayurvedic practitioner and spiritual mentor who works with people to help them listen to their body’s inner wisdom in order to heal from health problems. She teaches people how to meditate, improve their digestion, heal their bodies physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, develop their intuition and live through their hearts.

Dittmar lives in Surry with her husband, son and pets. She enjoys gardening, nature and cooking. For more information or to contact her, visit https://www.radiantlifewithin.com.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series, or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, please contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.