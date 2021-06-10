ELLSWORTH — With the arrival of many new shops along Main Street, Heart of Ellsworth has created an informative and illustrative map showing the many things to do in the downtown district.

With sponsorship support from Machias Savings Bank, the map was designed by Eunju Won and will be printed in large format and adhered to the side of the former JB Atlantic building for downtown visitors to interact with as they visit the Main Street district.

Additionally, a PDF version of the map will be distributed to eateries and shops for online use and distribution to their customers. All businesses are encouraged to post on their websites and as funds become available the map will be printed and distributed for free circulation.





By employing the Heart of Ellsworth program Zoom @ Noon, downtown business owners and organizations considered all angles and designed a useful map through an inclusionary process to identify key features to be included.

Cara Romano, Heart of Ellsworth’s executive director said, “Not only is it our objective to attract visitors to downtown but also to highlight the creation of a 3rd space (Franklin Street Parklet) in the downtown district.”



For more information, please contact Cara Romano at cara@heartofellsworth.org or visit heartofellsworth.org.