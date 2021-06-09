Central Maine Power will pay a $360,000 fine for not complying with a regulation system to ensure reliable service, News Center Maine reports.

According to the terms of an agreement between the utility company and the Northeast Power Regulating Council, CMP will pay the fine for violating the “reliability of the Bulk Power System.”

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the penalty that stemmed from two violations that CMP self-reported in Nov. 2019 and May 2020.





While the agreement notes that CMP was “highly cooperative” during the process and accepted responsibility for the violations, the company’s compliance history was an “aggravating factor” in determining the fine’s amount.

In 2019, CMP parent company Avangrid Networks, Inc. was fined $450,000, though the new settlement noted that Avangrid had taken “strategic improvement actions to improve its operations culture,” News Center Maine reported.