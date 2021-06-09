BELFAST — Waldo County Technical Center’s Certified Nursing Assistant students had the opportunity to intern in various departments at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast this school year as part of clinical rotations to complete their CNA certification.

Many of the students were intrigued by the emergency room department, so CNA program instructor Frannie Conlon arranged for them to visit the LifeFlight of Maine facility at Bangor International Airport. Students were able to get a glimpse of an emergency medical service where critical thinking on your feet is a must. They were able to see the emergency jet and helicopter arrive as well as the high tech emergency LifeFlight ambulance.

With their CNA certificates earned at the Tech Center, students can become emergency room technicians with a modest amount of post secondary emergency medical training. The average yearly salary for ER technicians in Maine is about $40,000.

CNA students learned through their WCTC program about the diversity of careers available in the field of medicine. All seniors graduating from the CNA program this year are going on to post secondary education and/or healthcare, ranging from physical therapy, to nursing, radiology and psychology.