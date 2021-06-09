SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will be offering free grab-and-go activity kits this month for children themed around the importance of pollinators. This month’s kit will include materials to make a “bee hotel” habitat, a butterfly craft, a magnifier box for examining pollinating insects and a pollinator scavenger hunt. Educational handouts and project instructions will be included as well.

The kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits from June 18-30 at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport.



To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.