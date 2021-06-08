SOFTBALL
No. 5 Mattanawcook 3, No. 12 GSA 0
At Lincoln
Mattanawcook Academy top hitters: Jennie Whitten RBI single, Olivia Veillette RBI single, Lauren House RBI single; winning pitcher: Jennie Whitten 7 innings, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks; George Stevens Academy top hitters: Layla Pickering double, Sophie Peasley single, Regan Libby single; losing pitcher: Alyss Ladd 6 innings, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks
GSA 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
MA 100 110 x — 3 6 1
BASEBALL
No. 3 Stearns 19, No. 14 Ashland 0
At Millinocket
Stearns top hitters: Mike Clark 2 singles, Aidan Jamieson 2 singles, Eliot Shearer 2 singles, Alex Jacobs Double; pitchers, combined no-hitter: Jack Morris, Mike Clark, Eliot Shearer, Aidan Sanders, Caden Raymond 11 Strikeouts, 1 walk; Ashland: Inyas Janoch walk
No. 1 Hodgdon 10, No. 17 Fort Fairfield 0
At Hodgdon
Hodgdon top hitters: Oisin Gardiner double, single, 2 runs scored; Silas Graham triple, 2 runs; Austin Winslow triple, 2 runs; Fort Fairfield top hitters: Kobe West single.
No. 8 Central 10, No. 9 Calais 0
At Corinth
Central (8-8) top hitters: Bryce Burns 2 singles, 2 RBI; Ivan Tibbetts 2 singles, 2 RBI; Noah Kepple double, Scott Ferrie double; pitchers: Scott Ferrie, Simon Allen combined 3-hitter; Calais (6-8) top hitter: Kaden Small 2 singles.
No. 4 Mattanawcook 12, No. 13 Narraguagus 6
At Lincoln
Mattanawcook Academy top hitters: Griffin House 2 singles, Brody Smith 2 singles, RBI; Isaac Hainer single, triple, RBI; Narraguagus top hitters: Kameron Joyce 3 singles, 3 RBI; Michael Stanwood double, single, RBI
Batteries: Kane, Stanwood (7) and Joyce; Colorado, Munson (3) and Hainer