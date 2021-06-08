May marked the highest grossing month ever for Maine’s marijuana industry.

State retailers sold $5.36 million worth of adult-use marijuana products last month, $1 million more than April’s record of $4.35 million, according to the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy.

Retailers conducted 71,843 transactions, with smokable marijuana making up the bulk at 59 percent of sales, followed by infused products at 23 percent and concentrates at 18 percent.





Maine’s adult-use marijuana market launched in October, with six officially licensed retailers. That number has now climbed to 34 retailers.

“The strong month-over-month growth here in Maine, just seven months after the official launch of the industry, suggests more and more consumers are choosing the tested, tracked, and well-regulated market over the illicit market,” Maine Office of Marijuana Policy Director Erik Gundersen said.