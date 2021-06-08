PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH – The Maine Community Foundation’s Conservation for All grant program launched last year seeks applications from organizations and projects dedicated to helping Maine people access and connect to the outdoors.

The Conservation for All grant program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and our land and water. Grants up to $15,000 are available.

The deadline for grant applications is Aug. 2. Application and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org. Applicants are encouraged to read eligibility and grant guidelines. Questions should be directed to Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at mbahl@mainecf.org or 207-412-0839.





In 2020, the Conservation for All grant program awarded over $200,000 to 18 different projects in all regions of the state. Grantees included:

Downeast Lakes Land Trust, Grand Lake Stream, to construct two hiking trails: one that is universally-accessible for those with limited mobility and one that promotes literacy and preservation of the Passamaquoddy language: $15,000

Southern Maine Conservation Collaborative, Portland, to demonstrate ground-breaking conservation that addresses social equity, climate change, organizational efficiency, and collective impact: $15,000

Tree Street Youth, Lewiston, to provide outdoor exposure and enrichment experiences for at-risk and immigrant/refugee youth: $6,500.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.