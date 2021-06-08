$16K matching campaign will help provide rides and meals

BAR HARBOR – Island Connections provided more than 16,000 meals and more than 3,600 rides in 2020, ensuring that senior citizens and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands had access to food and vital medical appointments during the pandemic.

Inspired by this, three families are teaming up to match up to $16,000 donated to Island Connections between June 16 and July 16. John and Betsy Cochran have joined the owners of the Bar Harbor Campground and Coastal Kayaking Tours/Acadia Bike to fund the Provide A Ride $16K Matching Challenge.





Island Connections is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides rides to medical appointments including lifesaving treatments, delivers Meals on Wheels meals, and does grocery shopping for people who cannot do it for themselves.

“We are here to help those in need of transportation services or who experience food insecurity on the island to support their needs where they are,” says Doreen Willett, executive director of Island Connections. “Our commitment has only become stronger as we move forward through this time. Please help us ‘Provide A Ride’ by donating to our matching challenge.”

To make a donation, go online at www.islconnections.org/supporting-islandconnections/ProvideARideMatch; mail a check to Island Connections at 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor ME 04609; or stop by the Island Connection offices to drop your donation in the secure donation box there.

“We are so fortunate to have this service and drivers for our community and area!” said the owner of Bar Harbor Campground, Binky MacQuinn. “Supporting Island Connections is a wonderful way to help so many others.”