Orono native Barry Terrill, the former head football and boys basketball coach at Washington Academy in East Machias, was recently named the athletic administrator at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.

Terrill will also handle those duties at the junior high school, replacing Bill McCarthy, who will become the assistant principal at Mattanawcook Junior High School.

Terrill, who begins his new job on July 1, has been the athletic director and a physical education teacher at Bucksport Middle School for the last two years.





“I’m really excited about it,” the 42-year-old Terrill said. “They have really good programs and a great tradition at Mattanawcook Academy.

“I’m excited to get up there and get started … meet the coaches and see what they’ve been doing. I want to keep the ball rolling,” he said.

Terrill was the head football coach at WA from 2009-19, and was the head boys basketball coach from 2015-19 after serving as an assistant basketball coach for six seasons.

Terrill, who wanted to move back to the Orono area, purchased a home in Old Town where he lives with his children, 10-year-old daughter Delaney and son Griffin, 7.

Terrill said the two years in Bucksport have been valuable, especially since he got to make the transition from coach to athletic administrator.

“Bucksport has been an awesome experience,” Terrill said. “Teaching physical education and being the AD at the middle school was the perfect mix. It gave me a chance to experience the administrative side of the job and see what it entails.

“I knew I wanted to move into some sort of administrative position. It was a good training ground,” he added.

He wants to continue the great tradition at Mattanawcook Academy and really wants to emphasize both academics and athletics.

“We have top-notch facilities and we want to maintain those and we want to make sure our coaches and student-athletes have everything they need to be successful,” he said. “And if we can improve on things, we will make it happen, too.”

Terrill played football, baseball and basketball at Orono High and played one year of football at the University of Maine, where he was an offensive guard.

The 1997 Orono High School graduate received a B.S. in kinesiology and physical education from UMaine and also earned a B.A. in history.

He is enrolled in a master’s of science program in education leadership at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

Terrill has an extensive coaching resume. He was the head football coach at Bangor’s John Bapst High School for one season before moving on to coach Washington Academy in 2009 in its third year as a program.

He also taught health, physical education and social studies at WA.

Terrill has served as a football assistant at Orono, John Bapst and WA.

He started his career in education as an ed tech and assistant coach at Orono.