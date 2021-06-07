Two people have presumably drowned at Messalonskee Lake in Belgrade, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Maine wardens received a call on Monday afternoon regarding a “swimming-related presumed double drowning,” Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine DIF&W said. The possible drownings were reported off of Route 8 near Greely Island, the newspaper reported.

The identities of the two people have not been released.





The news follows the death of Abiodun Jerry, 38, of South Portland, who died Sunday after falling into the Saco River in Buxton.

A witness reported she did not believe the man knew how to swim. She said he went under water and had not resurfaced for about five minutes.