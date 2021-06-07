Health officials on Monday reported 30 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,191. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 1,253 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 839.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,262, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,232 on Sunday.

Of those, 49,957 have been confirmed positive, while 18,305 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Monday was 0.22 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 510.03.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 69.7, down from 71.3 a day ago, down from 98.7 a week ago and down from 307.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 325.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,039 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Monday was 15.23 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,317), Aroostook (1,877), Cumberland (17,158), Franklin (1,350), Hancock (1,361), Kennebec (6,526), Knox (1,139), Lincoln (1,066), Oxford (3,606), Penobscot (6,242), Piscataquis (572), Sagadahoc (1,466), Somerset (2,241), Waldo (1,036), Washington (913) and York (13,390) counties. Information about the location of two cases was not available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

In the past 24 hours, 2,792 Mainers have received coronavirus vaccines. As of Monday, 1,445,228 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 720,422 who have received two doses.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,363,364 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 597,631 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.