Beech leaf disease — a disease that has led to the destruction of beech trees from Ohio to southern New England — has been confirmed in Maine and added to the state’s invasive species list.

Landowners in Lincolnville observed possible symptoms of the disease and reached out to the Maine Forest Service pathologist, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The presence of the disease was confirmed by staff at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station using leaf samples from a forest in Lincolnville.

Beech leaf disease was first reported in Ohio in 2012, and for many years it was known only in adjacent states and nearby Ontario, Canada. In 2019, it was detected in eastern New York and by 2020 a survey and outreach effort found beech leaf disease in southern New England.





Symptoms of beech leaf disease include dark bands between the veins of beech tree leaves; curled, deformed and shriveled leaves; and trees with thin overhead canopy. At its worst, beech leaf disease can kill both American and European beech.

The Lincolnville landowners’ observation and close attention during frequent walks on their woodland led to the discovery of the disease in Maine, Maine conservation officials said.

The disease appears to be widespread in the midcoast and has been seen in towns between Belfast and Rockport and inland to Searsmont and Hope, according to the Maine Forest Service. It’s unknown how it spreads, but the forest service said that the areas where it’s being found didn’t show evidence of it in 2020.

The disease is associated with a plant parasitic nematode — or small worm — according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. The nematode attacks trees of all ages and the disease can kill mature trees in under 10 years.

There is little information on how it spreads and there is no proven method of managing beech leaf disease.

Now the Maine DACF is asking for the public’s help in identifying additional areas impacted by the invasive disease. Anyone who suspects seeing affected leaves should report them to the Maine Forest Service. Photos of the leaves can be submitted using the Maine Forestry Service tree ailment form, emailing foresthealth@maine.gov or calling 207-287-2431.

Any photos should include a clear shot of the underside of the affected leaf or leaves.