It was a day of firsts Saturday at the Class B outdoor state track championships at McMann Outdoor Athletic Complex in Bath.

Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor picked up its first outright boys outdoor title, while Cony High of Augusta claimed the first state track championship of any kind in the girls competition.

The Trojans had shared the 2018 boys championship with York and had won an outright indoor track championship in 2017.





The Mount Desert Island boys, under the direction of PVC Large Schools Coach of the Year Aaron Long, relied on their relays to overtake 2019 champ York by four points.

Their win in the last running event of the day, the 4-by-400 relay, proved decisive.

MDI finished with 88 points to York’s 84 and Caribou wound up third with 64 points. Completing the top 10 among 24 teams that scored were Belfast (45), Greely of Cumberland Center (39 ½), Leavitt of Turner (36), Old Town (34), Fryeburg Academy (33), Presque Isle (31) and Morse of Bath (26).

There wasn’t nearly as much drama in the girls meet as Cony accumulated 95 points to outdistance York by 26 points. Belfast was third with 51.

York was seeking its first title since 2016.

Cape Elizabeth was fourth with 47 points and rounding out the top 10 among the 29 teams who earned points were Gray-New Gloucester (39), Old Town and MDI (37 apiece), Gardiner (33), Brewer (31) and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (29).

In the boys meet, the Trojans used first-place finishes in all three relays to offset York’s dominance in the throwing events.

Seniors Baylor Landsman, Jon Genrich and Ponce Saltysiak and sophomore Walker St. Germain teamed up to win the 4×400 relay in 3 minutes, 31.64 seconds and that moved them past York.

“Relays have always been a point of emphasis for us,” said Long. “Track and field is about a team and all the different disciplines. You want to have your best foot forward at the end.”

Long said it was “amazing” how the close the meet played out to how they expected it to.

“We told them they didn’t have to be superheroes. Just go out and be you. We’re pretty darned good,” said the sixth-year head coach.

“Everyone contributed. It’s amazing. This is a great group of kids,” Long added.

Genrich, Saltysiak, Sam York and Cody Parker combined to win the 4×800 relay (8:31.71) and the triumphant 4×100 relay (44.69) featured Landsman, Henry Lester, Ieuan Howell and Miles Burr.

Lester and Burr are freshmen and York is a sophomore.

St. Germain won the 400 meters (50.34) and finished third in the 200 with Burr earning a second-place finish. Landsman was second in the 300 hurdles.

Senior Aidan Martin and sophomore Matt Charpentier filled York’s coffers with points.

Martin won the javelin (174-3) and the shot put (54-5) while Charpentier won the discus (152-10) and was second to Martin in the shot put.

MDI’s Archer Hill earned valuable points with thirds in the shot put and discus.

“He was seeded fifth in both. That’s an extra six points for us,” noted Long.

Presque Isle senior Conner Michaud concluded his high school career in impressive fashion with firsts in the 110 hurdles (16.09) and 300 hurdles (40.84).

And Ellsworth senior Beck Deeny won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet even.

Old Town sophomore Corbin Flewelling won the high jump (6-2) and was second to Deeny in the triple jump.

The other winners were Caribou’s Jordan Duplessie in the 1,600 (4:38.01) and Caleb Robbins in pole vault (12-0), Belfast’s Cole Martin in the 100 (11.21) and Andrew Abelon in the long jump (22-9 1/2), Medomak Valley’s Connor Daigle in the 3,200 (9:42.61), Leavitt’s Ben Faris in the 1,600 race walk (7:50.05) Greely’s Sam Wilson in the 800 (2:04.57) and Fryeburg Academy’s Armel Maloji in the 200 (26.06).

In the girls meet, Anna Reny won the 300 hurdles (46.75) and was second in the 200 and the 100 hurdles and twin sister Julia Reny won the javelin (115-11) to lead the Rams to the championship.

In addition, the Renys, who are seniors, collaborated with the Kirk twins, juniors Grace and Kristen, to win the 4×400 relay (4:13.22).

Gardiner junior Alayna Blier won the 100 (12.75) and 200 (26.06) and Cape Elizabeth freshman Hadley Mahoney captured the distance events, the 1,600 (2:24.91) and 3,200 (11:48.25); York freshman Molly Kenealy triumphed in the 800 (2:24.91) and Gray-New Gloucester senior Zoe Barnes won the discus (128-4) and the shot put (35-6 3/4).

Belfast junior Lia Frazee won three events, including a Class B state-record performance of 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault. She also took the high jump (5-4) and was second in the long jump to senior teammate Lillie Mitchell (16-2 1/2) and Mount Desert Island sophomore Callan Eason crossed the finish line first in the 400 (59.57).

York junior Lexi Brent won the 100 hurdles (15.13) and Old Town senior Izabelle Trefts defended her 2019 title in the 1600 race walk with a time of 7:36.94.

Brent and Kenealy joined Meghan Hirsch and Gemma Hopkins on the victorious York 4×800 relay team (9:54.96) and Cape Elizabeth was the winner in the 4×100 relay (52.06) with Mae Rayner, Grace Gray, Marcella and Tori Hews.

Brewer’s Abby Stroup won the triple jump with a 34-11 1/2 effort.

In the wheelchair division, Leavitt’s Johnathan Schomaker won the 1,600, 800 and shot put and finished second to Yarmouth’s Ethan Hennig in the 100. Hennig was second in the shot put.



A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that Beck Deeny of Ellsworth had set a Class B record in the triple jump. The results originally provided to the BDN were incorrect.