A Poland man was seriously injured late Saturday afternoon in Standish when his motorcycle struck the front fender of the car he was passing, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Isabel Dawson, 19, of Portland was northbound on Pequawket Trail in her 2014 Ford Focus, when she started to make a left hand turn into a driveway. Ralph Belmont, 65, was attempting to pass the vehicle on the left side and hit the driver’s side front fender, police said.

Belmont reportedly was thrown from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet but had serious injuries and Standish EMS took him to Maine Medical Center, Cumberland Capt. Kerry Joyce said.





Dawson was treated for minor injuries and released, Joyce said.

Both vehicles were damaged, and alcohol was not a factor, according to police.