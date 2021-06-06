Emerge Maine, the premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for local, state, and federal office, has 24 women graduating from its Signature Program. Program members received in-depth instruction from expert trainers in campaign strategy, communications, fundraising, field organizing and leadership.
These 24 graduates will join a national network of over 4,000 Emerge alumnae in 14 states.
“This year’s class is special. The women in this class took the uncertainties of last year, the feelings of frustration, the stress, and turned it into action. We applied to Emerge looking to learn the skills and gain the knowledge that would enable us to pursue our political goals, and Emerge answered our call. Through Emerge we gain a new community, a supporting network of women who have a shared experience and a desire to step up and do more. I know I’m not alone when I say I’ve made friends for life in this group.” -Rebecca Jauch, of Topsham, Class of 2021 graduation speaker
Two of these students ran for and won seats during the program- Chris Marden, of Sidney, won a seat on School Board. Jane Pentheny, of Poland, was elected to Select Board.
Two other students are running in elections this month- Lisa Pratt, for Kennebunk Select Board, and Krista Chappell for Gray Town Council.
Many others are planning to run in 2022. All of these women are already community leaders and we are so excited to see where they go next.
Graduation will be held on Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m. Guest speakers include Gov. Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.
For tickets, https://secure.everyaction.com/aVRcD_qZgEelvlgKrMvhVQ2.
For more information, please visit our website at http://www.me.emergeamerica.org
Chris Bicknell Marden, Sidney
Melissa Caminiti, Hampden
April Caricchio, South Portland
Krista Chappell, Gray
Darcy Cooke, Bangor
Amy Dieterich, Auburn
Natalie DiPentino, Enfield
Marie Follayttar, South Portland
Mary Holland-Buckelew, Gorham
Rebecca Jauch, Topsham
Patricia Kidder, Springvale
Katie MacDonald, Hallowell
Marina Mozak, Brunswick
Majlinda Mulla-Everett, Saco
Anne Nadzo, Biddeford
Jane Pentheny, Poland
Lisa Pratt, Kennebunk
Tasha Raymond, Norridgewock
Megan Smith, Milford
Abigail St. Valle, Augusta
Alex Warner, Wilton
Alyssa Wright, York