Emerge Maine, the premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for local, state, and federal office, has 24 women graduating from its Signature Program. Program members received in-depth instruction from expert trainers in campaign strategy, communications, fundraising, field organizing and leadership.

These 24 graduates will join a national network of over 4,000 Emerge alumnae in 14 states.

“This year’s class is special. The women in this class took the uncertainties of last year, the feelings of frustration, the stress, and turned it into action. We applied to Emerge looking to learn the skills and gain the knowledge that would enable us to pursue our political goals, and Emerge answered our call. Through Emerge we gain a new community, a supporting network of women who have a shared experience and a desire to step up and do more. I know I’m not alone when I say I’ve made friends for life in this group.” -Rebecca Jauch, of Topsham, Class of 2021 graduation speaker





Two of these students ran for and won seats during the program- Chris Marden, of Sidney, won a seat on School Board. Jane Pentheny, of Poland, was elected to Select Board.



Two other students are running in elections this month- Lisa Pratt, for Kennebunk Select Board, and Krista Chappell for Gray Town Council.



Many others are planning to run in 2022. All of these women are already community leaders and we are so excited to see where they go next.

Graduation will be held on Sunday, June 13 at 1 p.m. Guest speakers include Gov. Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

For tickets, https://secure.everyaction.com/aVRcD_qZgEelvlgKrMvhVQ2.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.me.emergeamerica.org

Chris Bicknell Marden, Sidney

Melissa Caminiti, Hampden

April Caricchio, South Portland

Krista Chappell, Gray

Darcy Cooke, Bangor

Amy Dieterich, Auburn

Natalie DiPentino, Enfield

Marie Follayttar, South Portland

Mary Holland-Buckelew, Gorham

Rebecca Jauch, Topsham

Patricia Kidder, Springvale

Katie MacDonald, Hallowell

Marina Mozak, Brunswick

Majlinda Mulla-Everett, Saco

Anne Nadzo, Biddeford

Jane Pentheny, Poland

Lisa Pratt, Kennebunk

Tasha Raymond, Norridgewock

Megan Smith, Milford

Abigail St. Valle, Augusta

Alex Warner, Wilton

Alyssa Wright, York