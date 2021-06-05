The Ellsworth High School softball team has a lot of motivation this season thanks to its baseball counterparts.

The Eagles won the Class B baseball state championship in 2019 and softball coach Jake Hackett said his girls are painfully aware that there are no softball banners hanging in the gym.

“And they want to feel that pride,” said Hackett, whose team has won 14 straight games after a season-opening loss to perennial Class B title contender Old Town.





Second-seeded Ellsworth takes that 14-1 record into next week’s preliminary playoff game against No. 15 Belfast (0-15).

The Eagles avenged the loss to Old Town, which has given them some confidence, and they are hoping to become the first Ellsworth softball team to win a regional or state championship.

“We want to make a name for ourselves and this is the year to do it,” senior catcher Kayla Duhaime said. “We have the talent and confidence and the mental game is very good this year. We connect to each other.”

Perennial title contender Brewer, which won back-to-back Class B state titles in 2018 and 2019, is now playing in Class A. Ellsworth won both meetings this spring against the Witches.

“They’re a good team. They’re going to make some noise in Class B, I would assume,” Brewer coach Skip Estes said.

“They don’t make a lot of errors and they have a pitcher [Tyler Hellum] who can keep you off balance a little bit,” Estes said.

Senior third baseman and leadoff hitter Sara Shea said Ellsworth plays well together collectively.

“We don’t go out and try to win on our own. We have really bonded as a team,” she said.

Hackett called his team resilient and said he is blessed to have a lot of players who are dedicated to softball and play on good summer league teams.

Hackett said he has installed a lot of the hitting tips he learned from his Sanford High School baseball coach, Ed “Bubba” Boyce, into his team’s offensive approach.

“We have a really solid lineup and that has made a difference in so many games,” Shea said of a team that is batting near the .400 mark.

Duhaime, who is headed for Thomas College in Waterville, is one of Ellsworth’s offensive catalysts. She is batting over .600 and is among the RBI leaders.

“She’s the rock of the team,” Hackett said.

Morgan Duhaime, Kayla’s sophomore sister, is the first baseman and also is among the Eagles top hitters.

Kayla and Morgan hit fourth and fifth in the lineup, respectively.

Sophomore Casey Carter is the shortstop and the No. 3 hitter in the order.

“She is an amazing all-round player. She will play at the next level,” Hackett said.

Shea, who is going to play softball at the University of Southern Maine next season, and senior center fielder Lexi Rossi have done an outstanding job as the table-setters in the leadoff and No. 2 spots in the lineup. Hackett noted that sophomore second baseman Alicia Havey has gotten on base a lot from the nine spot in order.

Hellum, a junior, can also swing the bat and she has produced from the sixth spot as has her younger sister, freshman Reece Hellum, who is usually the designated player and bats right behind Tyler in the lineup.

Hackett’s daughter, Annabelle, and Alex Bivins, who is the No. 2 pitcher, flank Rossi in the outfield.

In the circle, Tyler Hellum is 11-1 and has eclipsed the 100-strikeout mark for the season.

“She is a power pitcher who can keep hitters off balance with her changeup. But she likes to overpower hitters,” Hackett said.

“She’s one the hardest throwers in the league,” Kayla Duhaime said.

Hellum is backed by a good fielding team behind her, said Hackett, who is in his third season as Ellsworth’s head coach.

“He is very passionate and he loves the game,” Shea said.