Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported 97 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,291. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 1,353 on Friday.

Another person has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 839.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,154, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,057 on Friday.

Of those, 49,869 have been confirmed positive, while 18,285 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 0.72 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 509.22.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 72.6, down from 73.9 a day ago, down from 111.7 a week ago and down from 316.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 325.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,033 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 15.19 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,301), Aroostook (1,873), Cumberland (17,138), Franklin (1,345), Hancock (1,359), Kennebec (6,510), Knox (1,136), Lincoln (1,063), Oxford (3,593), Penobscot (6,205), Piscataquis (572), Sagadahoc (1,462), Somerset (2,216), Waldo (1,032), Washington (903) and York (13,350) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,346,842 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 597,003 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.