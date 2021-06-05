The bachelor of science in nursing is rapidly becoming the preferred educational credential for registered nurses, and according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections for 2019-2029, Registered Nursing is listed among the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029.



UMA offers two pathways to degree completion: a traditional 4-Year BSN option and an online RN to BSN completion option for those who already have an RN license. Applications for fall 2021 admission are still being accepted. Additionally, the RN to BSN program has been recognized as one the most affordable programs in Maine.

UMA’s nursing program integrates a liberal arts general education core within the holistic nursing curriculum, thereby providing the skills that transform and prepare students for expanded nursing practices, including positions in leadership and management. This approach is in keeping with the University’s mission to transform student lives through high-quality education in professional and liberal arts programs.





RN to BSN students can earn maximum credit at UMA for prior learning through transfer credit, testing, portfolio review, and external training certification; many students in this program earn their BSN in about two years. This online program gives current nurses the flexibility to fit courses into their schedule, allowing them to meet family and work obligations. Upon completing the degree, these nursing graduates have the appropriate knowledge and skills to advance in their current clinical or community practice setting, pursue new career opportunities in the field or to pursue an advanced degree.

The 4-Year BSN program is available at the Augusta campus, as well as UMA’s Brunswick, Ellsworth, Rumford and Rockland Centers. Additionally, beginning in fall 2021 the nursing program will offer a residential opportunity in partnership with the University of Maine at Farmington. Students will be enrolled in UMA’s program while taking courses from both UMF and UMA, and enjoying a residential campus experience at UMF. This program will prepare students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and enter the field as registered nurses.

The UMA Nursing Program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. It is also endorsed by the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation. Students graduating from an AHNCC endorsed program are eligible and prepared to sit for the Holistic Nurse Board Certification exam.

UMA is committed to transforming the lives of students of every age and background throughout Maine and beyond, with access to distance education, 10 locations from Saco to Houlton, and dedicated student support. Learn more at www.uma.edu.