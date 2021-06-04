The University of Maine women’s basketball program has again tapped into its European recruiting pipeline to bring another player to Orono.

Marta Urbano, a 6-foot-1 guard and forward from Badalona, Spain, is scheduled to join head coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears for the 2021-22 season.

Urbano becomes the third Spaniard on the roster, joining sophomore guard Alba Orois and incoming freshman Paula Gallego. Recently graduated star Blanca Millan, a two-time America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, also was from Spain.





“A new way is coming… So excited to be a Black Bear!” Urbano said Friday on her Twitter account.

Urbano last November had committed to attend Eastern Kentucky University for next season. She apparently backed out after Colonels head coach Samantha Williams stepped down in April after two seasons to become an assistant at the University of Tennessee.

Urbano is expected to bring a combination of post and perimeter skills to UMaine.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a student-athlete of Marta’s caliber to our Black Bear family,” Vachon said. “Marta is a versatile 6-foot-1 guard/forward combo who can post up strong and also step out and hit the three. Along with her strong work ethic and family values, Marta will fit right in at UMaine.”

According to Eastern Kentucky coach Samantha Williams, Urbano had received some attention from Power 5 (Conference) basketball programs.

In Spain, attended Institut Public La Llauna and gained experience in several leagues with Cadete (U16), four years with Catalan and most recently playing for Maresme Boet Mataro 3 Viles basketball club.

Urbano also competed in La Liga Femenina 2, a second-division Spanish semipro league in Spain’s semi-professional league. The two-time captain has won a Catalonia championship and two national runner-up finishes.