The Maine Senate on Thursday confirmed a veteran district court judge as the new chief justice of the state’s highest court.

Valerie Stanfill will take over as chief of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and oversee operations in the Maine Judicial Branch. She has served as a Maine Superior Court justice since last year and served as a judge on the Maine District Court bench for 13 years previous to that.

Stanfill got unanimous support from the 34 senators who were present on Thursday, the Portland Press Herald reported. She also received a unanimous committee endorsement earlier in the week.