BELFAST — Waldo County Technical Center is piloting its first Summer Career & Technical Education Camp from July 19-30 on the WCTC campus. This experience is for Waldo County middle school students. Enrollment is on a first come, first serve basis and the cost for the two week session will be $50/camper. Daily snacks and lunches will be provided and each camper will receive a complimentary T-shirt.

There are five programs to choose from: computer & info technology, culinary arts, fine woodworking (week of July 19-23 only), outdoor recreation and carbon fiber composites. These experiences will provide campers with the opportunity to learn more about career and technical education and what pursuing such a career path might look like for them in the future.

For more information on the camp, please call WCTC at 207-342-5231 or email Kevin A. Michaud, director at kmichaud@waldotech.org. Registration forms can also be found at Mount View Middle School, Searsport Middle School and Troy Howard Middle School.