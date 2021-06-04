BANGOR — The City of Bangor’s Parks and Recreation Department maintains a dozen playgrounds in the city, two of which will be outfitted with new equipment this summer. Work is underway at Hayford Park on 13th Street where the two play structures that were in that park since 2000 have been removed. The city’s public works department removed the old structures and the installer from Marturano Recreation will begin the work of installing and assembling the new structures on Friday, June 4. Included within the approximately 140- x 75-foot play area is an integrated structure for children ages 2-5, an integrated play structure for children ages 5-12, new swings and other independent play events.

Once the Hayford Park play structure is complete, crews will move to Chapin Park to replace the structures there which date back to the early 1990s. Bangor Public Works will be on site early next week to begin the removal process. This process should not interfere with the arrival and dismissal process at the Abraham Lincoln School. Once that is complete, installers from Marturano Recreation will begin and installing and assembling the structure. Included in the approximate 75- by 67-feet will be new swings as well as a new integrated play structure for children ages 5-12.



The public works department will start preparing the site for the new skatepark to be located in Hayford Park with that work planned for next week. This work involves preparing the base for the concrete features which will be constructed by crews from American Ramp Company. As with many construction projects, American Ramp crews have been trying to complete other projects around the country, which has delayed their arrival here in Bangor. Anticipated start date for that portion of the work is slated to occur near July 4. There continues to be a parallel fundraising effort to add features to the original design. The group has been very successful thus far and there is an online opportunity for donations. Visit this link: bangorparksandrec.com.