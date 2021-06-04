LEWISTON — Their lives, love, and strength of faith are inspiring and on Saturday, June 19, Maine couples celebrating milestone anniversaries will be honored as part of the Silver & Gold Mass.

The Mass, which will be held at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston, will begin at 4 p.m. and Catholics celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries, particularly one year, 25 years, or 50 or more years are encouraged to attend. Couples can register to participate in the Mass at www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass.

Bishop Deeley will offer a special blessing to all married couples in attendance and those participating via livestream as part of the celebration.





“We want to mark those milestone anniversaries which speak to us of the enduring power and strength of married love,” said Bishop Deeley. “Pope Francis reminds us that marriage is the sacrament that attracts attention. People can see something happening in the life of the couple who are married. Though it is a source of grace for the couple, therefore, it is also a gift to the Church. And this is particularly the case when we see marriage lived faithfully for decades. It says that love is possible. It is a reflection of the very image and likeness of God.”

The Mass will also be livestreamed at www.princeofpeace.me. All are welcome to attend to celebrate the goodness of Christian marriage.