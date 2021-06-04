BRUNSWICK — During Bowdoin College’s 216th Commencement ceremony, held May 29, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to the Class of 2021, comprising approximately 467 students from 41 states and 21 other countries and territories.

The graduates included

Lowell Thomas Prince Ruck of Orono, who graduated cum laude with a major in anthropology and a minor in German and

Mark William Lucy of Orono, who graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a major in government and legal studies and economics and a minor in archaeology.