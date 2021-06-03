This story will be updated.

Junior right-hander Nick Sinacola has become the first pitcher in the history of the University of Maine’s baseball program to be named a first-team All-American.

He is only the fourth Black Bear to earn first-team honors, joining first baseman Rick Bernardo (1986) and outfielders Andy Hartung (1990) and Mark Sweeney (1991).

Sinacola was one of seven pitchers selected to the first team by Collegiate Baseball Magazine.

The 6-foot-1 native of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, leads the nation in strikeouts with a school-record 139 and he is second in strikeouts per nine innings at 15.77.

He finished the season with a 9-3 record and a 2.04 earned run average, the latter of which ranks 19th among 286 Division I programs. He is 31st in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 6.04.

Sinacola struck out at least 10 hitters in 11 of his 12 starts and allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of them. He logged five complete games and opponents hit just .208 off him.

He allowed 59 hits in 79 1/3 innings but surrendered only four home runs and 17 extra-base hits. He walked 23 and hit four batters.

In his last start, which is expected to be his last at UMaine, Sinacola tossed seven innings of five-hit, one-run ball to beat top seed Stony Brook 4-2 in the America East Tournament at Stony Brook, New York. He struck out 11 and walked two.

Sinacola is expected to be selected when Major League Baseball holds its annual draft July 11-13.