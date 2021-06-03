On a night when Brewer High School honored one of the most prolific hitters in the history of its storied softball program, Kenzie Dore, it seemed appropriate that the Witches and archrival Bangor would engage in a slugfest to honor the National Freshman of the Year from Husson University.

Wednesday’s game was Seniors Night for Brewer and the final regular-season game for both Class A schools.

Junior Lane Barron belted her first home run of the season, a three-run shot with two outs in the seventh inning, to give Bangor a wild 12-11 victory at Coffin Field in Brewer.





The teams, which both took a 6-9 record into the contest, combined for 24 hits and four home runs.

Bangor led 3-1 early, but Brewer’s three homers helped the Witches build a 10-4 lead.

The Witches took an 11-8 advantage into the final inning and reliever Jenna McQuarrie retired the first two hitters. But speedy Emmie Streams legged out an infield hit to the shortstop hole and Taylor Coombs delivered her with a triple, her fifth hit of the game.

Jenna Smith walked and Barron followed with a high drive to right-center that kept carrying in the light breeze until it cleared the fence.

“It felt good off the bat,” Barron said. “I was trying to make good contact. I was glad when it went over.”

But Barron’s night was not over. She had started the game in the pitcher’s circle until Smith relieved her in the fourth inning.

But Smith ran into trouble in the seventh when Dom Ouellette hit a leadoff single and Asianna West walked. After a groundout that advanced the runners, Smith walked Hannah Reed to load the bases.

Barron came on in relief and induced Janessa Bishop’s check-swing grounder went back to her that led to a forceout at the plate.

Sarah Wood then flared a ball behind second that appeared as though it might drop in, but second baseman Cassidy Ireland raced out to make a game-ending, over-the-shoulder catch.

“That was a great play,” Brewer coach Skip Estes said.

“It looked like it was going to go farther than it did,” Ireland said.

Coombs also collected four singles and drove in four runs. Barron knocked in six runs with her homer, two singles and a fielder’s choice, while Streams rapped a double and two singles. Rae Barron doubled and singled and Smith singled twice.

Home runs accounted for seven of Brewer’s runs, including a grand slam by Josie Pece, who also posted two singles. Sarah Kiley singled twice.

Wood poked a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the first, Jaiden Williams slammed a two-run, opposite-field homer to right-center in the third and Pece belted a grand slam to center in the fourth that gave Brewer a 10-4 advantage.

Coach Don Stanhope’s Bangor squad took a 2-0 lead in the first as Lane Barron’s line-drive single to left drove in Coombs and Smith, who had singled and worked a double steal. After the Wood homer, Streams’ double and Coomb’s RBI single in the second made it 3-1.

The Witches scored three times to take the lead. Kiley singled and eventually scored on an Asianna West bouncer to the mound. Reed poked a two-run single.

Rae Barron’ two-out double and Ashley Schultz’s ground-ball single to center tied it in the top of the third, but Williams drilled a 2-2 pitch to right-center for her first homer of the season to make it 6-4 Brewer.

In the fourth, Jordan Doak reached on a bunt single and Lane Barron walked two hitters to load the bases. Smith came on and struck out the first hitter before Pece launched the next pitch over the fence in center field.

Bangor rallied for four runs in the sixth on Coombs’ two-run single, a Smith base hit, an RBI fielder’s choice by Lane Barron and a dropped popup.

Brewer tacked on a run in the sixth on Kiley’s RBI fielder’s choice.