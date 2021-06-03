Former President Donald Trump is going to have to find a new way to reach his MAGA supporters.

The exiled tweeter in chief scrapped his personal blog after less than a month amid poor readership numbers and his indefinite ban from social media.

Once hosted on donaldjtrump.com, the “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” blog now does not appear. Instead, supporters are offered the chance to sign up for news updates delivered to their email or phone.





Trump spokesperson Jason Miller downplayed the shutdown, calling the blog “auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” the Hill reported.

Trump launched the blog with a splash in the beginning of May. It drew a decent response with 159,000 interactions on its first day but quickly slumped and never drew more than 15,000 after its third day online.

Trump has struggled to maintain a line of communication with his tens of millions of supporters since he was booted off social media after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

The Facebook Oversight Board ordered the social media platform to reassess Trump’s ban later this year. Twitter says he will remain banned indefinitely.

Trump is seeking to change all that when he embarks on a new round of rallies this summer, starting with a speech at a North Carolina Republican convention this weekend.

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News