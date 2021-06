BRUNSWICK –– Bowdoin College’s 25th annual Honors Day acknowledging the exceptional academic accomplishments of students and faculty was held on the academic year’s last day of classes, Friday, May 14.

Lowell Thomas Prince Ruck of Orono and a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2021, received the Old Broad Bay Prize in Reading German. Ruck is majoring in anthropology and minoring in German.