By Erinne Magee

With summer travel around the corner, tourists will be arriving before we know it. But before they do, Mainers have an opportunity to enjoy the most popular regions of the state. From day trips to overnights, there’s so much to enjoy in Maine.

Hit the road

RV sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, but enjoying life on the road doesn’t have to mean making a huge investment. Companies like Outdoorsy allow roadtrippers to rent campers, RVs and motor coaches for the duration of your trip. Pro tip: Park your RV at the KOA in Lebanon, where guests can float the Salmon Falls River and cruise down on-site waterslides.

Back to basics

For those who want to share in the magic of going “upta camp” but don’t have a permanent lakeside retreat, opting for a quiet getaway in the woods is the ultimate way to indulge in this Maine tradition. Attean Lake Lodge in Jackman offers a variety of different rentals on a private island, accessible by a boat shuttle.

Get on the water

Enjoy the Maine coastline with a day cruise from Sebasco Harbor Resort in Phippsburg. Offerings include private yacht charters, scenic and sunset cruises and even a Thursday pirate cruise for the little mateys. If choosing to stay overnight at Sebasco, note the largest saltwater swimming pool in the state, a mainstay of the property for the last 90 years.

See it first

In Surry, Under Canvas is slated to open in May, offering luxury glamping accommodations just 30 minutes from Acadia National Park. This June, the Canopy Portland Waterfront Hotel makes its debut with a rooftop bar and restaurant called Luna and panoramic views of the city and harbor.

Eats and treats to go

If you haven’t yet tried MoMo’s Cheesecake, stop into the Ellsworth location (471 Main St.), open 24 hours a day and operated entirely on the honor system. Customers can purchase by the slice, with up to 50 different flavor options. The cheesecake is also sold at area Tradewind stores between the greater Bangor and Ellsworth areas. Trillium Catering in Belfast is now offering its upscale cuisine and baked goods by delivery or pick-up in the midcoast region. The food is prepared to be consumed within one to four days and comes with easy reheating instructions. The team can also provide wine and cocktail pairings.

