AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will use rapid testing to allow workers in high-risk industries to get tested for COVID-19 as often as twice a week, the state announced on Wednesday.

The testing will be offered at 61 Walgreens locations across the state and are free for people ages 3 and older. The program uses Abbott BinaxNOW tests purchased by the state that return results in as little as an hour. Rapid testing was previously only recommended for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and close contacts of people who had tested positive for the virus as well as at certain employers participating in state surveillance programs.

The testing is recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated and work in health care, hospitality or other public-facing jobs, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commission Jeanne Lambrew said Wednesday. She said people were encouraged to get tested as often as twice per week, even without symptoms.

“While 64 percent of Maine residents aged 20 and older have been fully vaccinated, nearly 400,000 remain at risk of serious illness or death from this highly contagious disease,” Lambrew said. “Testing remains critical to keeping our businesses open and our communities healthy as we get about our summer.”