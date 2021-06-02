BANGOR — St. Joseph Healthcare is pleased to announce its Healing Arts Program will host an exhibit by local artist James Linehan through Aug. 27 at The Gallery at 900 Broadway, St. Joseph Internal Medicine in Bangor.

St. Joe’s Healing Arts Program The Healing Arts Program is supported by the Healing Arts Commission, a dedicated group of community volunteers, including Deb Dall, Katie Schafer, Mary Hollister, Kathy Lena, Jean Deighan and Jeff Wahlstrom. The program focuses entirely on enhancing the hospital’s environment through the arts, and its budget is funded entirely by philanthropic gifts.

“Displaying exhibits is a powerful way for St. Joe’s to fulfill its mission of providing healing and care for the whole person as well as for the community,” said Brad Coffey, Esq. Covenant Health senior vice president and foundation president. “As soon as a new exhibit opens, it is readily visited by patients and visitors as it offers access to beautiful works of art as well as a quiet place to reflect.”





Linehan, University of Maine professor of art and department chairperson, is a painter who teaches courses in painting, drawing and design. After receiving a B.F.A. in painting at Arizona State University in 1974, he continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned an M.A. in painting in 1976 and an M.F.A. in 1978. Prior to moving to Maine in 1983 he taught for five years at St. Andrews College in North Carolina.

Linehan is represented by Littlefield Gallery in Winter Harbor, Maine. His work has been included in over 100 group shows and 20 solo shows in the past 15 years. He has completed 20 public commissions, including 15 for the Maine Arts Commission Percent for Art Project, and is represented in thirty public and corporate collections.

Zoom Call with Linehan to discuss this exhibit on Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. He will speak about this exhibit via Zoom. If you’d would like to attend, please call St. Joe’s at 207-907-1740 or email us at foundation@sjhhealth.com and the appropriate link will be sent to you. Learn More About the Healing Arts Program If you’d like to learn more about the Healing Arts Program, please visit St. Joseph Healthcare’s website at www.stjoeshealing.org.