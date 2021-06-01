What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine from Maine’s First Congressional District, joins us to share her priorities and insights and will talk about what we can expect to see from Congress on issues ranging from climate action to land conservation to getting America back to work.

When: Friday, June 4, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.