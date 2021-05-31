BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Plans are set for the 59th annual Windjammer Days, which will return to Boothbay Harbor this summer.

The annual festival is scheduled to run from Sunday, June 27 to Saturday, July 3, with many events revised or reimagined in order to keep people safe.

“We are excited to move forward with plans for this beloved festival and look forward to welcoming visitors back to Boothbay Harbor,” said Mark Gimbel of Friends of Windjammer Days, the group that organizes the festival. “We will follow all CDC and state guidelines in place at the time of the festival to provide a safe and fun week of activities as we celebrate our maritime heritage.”





The annual Street Parade has been replaced this year by a Porch Parade, with local homeowners and businesses encouraged to decorate their porches and yards to celebrate the theme of “Land Ho!” Cash prizes will be awarded in residential and commercial categories, with spectators encouraged to vote for their favorites via text. An interactive map of all participating businesses and homes, as well as voting information, will be available on the festival website at www.boothbayharborwindjammerdays.org .

The Gathering of the Fleet will take place on Wednesday, June 30, welcoming the beautiful windjammers into Boothbay Harbor. Other events currently planned include fan favorites such as the Antique Boat Parade, Rock Skipping Contest, Pirates of the Dark Rose, a Lighted Boat Parade and fireworks over the harbor (weather permitting).

All spectators are asked to follow appropriate Maine CDC guidelines during all Windjammer Days events.

More details for all Windjammer Days events, including event updates based on Maine CDC COVID guidelines, can be found at www.boothbayharborwindjammerdays.org.



