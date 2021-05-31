ROCKPORT — The Points North Institute has announced the launch of its second season at their wildly popular Shotwell Drive-In. Constructed last summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring the community together safely, the Shotwell Drive-In will exhibit films from June to October at its Rockport location just off Route 1.

The 2021 Shotwell Summer Series will begin on June 3 with a special screening of the award-winning documentary film “The Truffle Hunters” from Sony Pictures Classics. The film follows a handful of men searching for the rare, expensive and delicious white Alba truffles deep in the forest of Piedmont, Italy.

The 2021 Summer Series will screen a diverse line-up of documentaries and classic feature films each Thursday and Saturday, with special pre-release sneak preview screenings and other special events sprinkled throughout the season. The Shotwell will also host films nightly during the 17th edition of the Camden International Film Festival, taking place both in-person and online from September 16-26 throughout venues in Camden, Rockport and Rockland.





Highlights from the first month of the Shotwell’s 2021 Summer Series include classic films like “Monterey Pop” by D.A. Pennebaker documenting the 1967 festival that served as inspiration for Woodstock; “Paris is Burning” by Jennie Livingston, the award winning film that chronicles the ball culture of NYC and the African-American, Latino, gay and transgender communities involved in it; and Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom.”

The Shotwell will also present two of the most anticipated docs of the summer in early July, including a pre-release screening of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” on July 1. “Roadrunner” is a look at the extraordinary life of the late storyteller, explorer, and chef Anthony Bourdain, directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville and set to be released mid-July by Focus Features.

On July 3, the Shotwell will present “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” the acclaimed directorial debut from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Winner of both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award from this year’s Sundance, the film presents a powerful and transporting documentary — part music film, part historical record created around an epicevent that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. The film includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

Other highlights include two free community screenings. On June 10, the Shotwell will present “Oxy Kingpins,” a new film exploring the roles played by lawyers, politicians, pharmaceutical executives, and physicians in the opioid epidemic. This free screening will launch the 2021 season of Points North’s ongoing Recovery in Maine program that convenes audiences across Maine to explore community responses to this public health crisis. On June 26 the Shotwell will hold the world premiere of “Maine Street USA,” a showcase of short documentaries depicting slices of life in Maine throughout the pandemic, all shot by Maine filmmakers between January and April, 2021.

“We are so thrilled to re-open our Shotwell Drive-In for the 2021 summer season, and share cinema as intended — on a big screen with our community,” says Ben Fowlie, executive and artistic director of the Points North Institute, and founder of the Camden International Film Festival. “It’s hard to believe that last year at this time The Shotwell was just a dream, and one year later we have one of the most vibrant film exhibition venues in operation anywhere in the US. The Shotwell is a beacon, and a testament to a community that truly supports the arts. We’re beyond excited for the show to begin!”



The Shotwell Drive-In is located at 40 West Street in Rockport and is presented in partnership with Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are now available online. Food trucks, including Cold Toes Tacos, and restrooms are available on site. To see the entire schedule or to purchase tickets, visit www.pointsnorthinstitute.org.