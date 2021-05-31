Registration is open for Healthy Acadia’s DownEast Teen Leadership Camp, a five-day residential summer program for teens entering grades 7-9. This year’s camp will be held the week of July 26-30 at Cobscook Institute in Trescott.

DownEast Teen Leadership Camp, now in its 21st year, challenges and empowers teens to make healthy choices and positively impact their lives and those in their communities. The Camp offers a safe and fun environment for teens to be themselves, form long-lasting friendships, and build their leadership skills. Generous support from community members, local businesses, and grantors will allow Healthy Acadia to offer Camp at the low price of $295 per camper. Tuition includes five days of programs and activities, as well as meals, snacks, and overnight accommodations. Full and partial scholarships are available for families based on need.

Camp staff are enthusiastically planning a fun-filled week for campers. Teens who attend will enjoy healthy snacks, games, inspiring presentations, connecting with peers, and interactive learning workshops. “We are overjoyed to once again offer this overnight camp experience for area teens,” said Camp Director Sara McConnell. “We have some new activities planned this year, and we’re very excited to hold camp at a new location, Cobscook Institute.”





During this time of COVID-19, Healthy Acadia is committed to creating a safe, welcoming environment for our staff and participants. We will continue to monitor and assess Maine and US CDC guidelines, and evidence-based science and data. We aim to gather information about campers before camp begins. The safety measures will be aligned with the Maine State COVID-19 Summer Overnight Camp Guidelines and we will share this information with families and campers to review before camp begins.

Washington County teens entering grades 7-9 this fall that would like to attend camp can register online at bit.ly/detlc2021. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more information contact McConnell at 207-255-3741 or by email at sara@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.