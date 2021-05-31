PORTLAND — On Friday, June 4 from 5-8 p.m., the Kneeling Art Photography Project (thekneelingartphotography.com), under the direction of Portland artist Titi de Baccarat, opens their first exhibit at the gallery space at 525 Danforth Street. This community social justice/art project explores the meaning and evolution of the Take-A-Knee gesture by having Maine photographers turn their cameras on diverse Mainers who express why they are kneeling. There are 10 photographers taking part in the exhibit from seasoned professionals to people new to the craft. The opening reception will feature music from renowned keyboardist Jamie Saft and Indo-Jazz percussionist Brian Shankar Adler; dance from The Love Factory and possibly a food truck . As there is no large parking lot, visitors are encouraged to park on Valley Street and walk 2-3 minutes to Danforth.

The gallery space will be open on the following Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m.: June 5, June 10, June 11, June 12, June 17, June 18, June 19, June 24 and closes on Saturday, June 25. The exhibition moves to two locations in July: the Francis, a boutique hotel located at 747 Congress Street, Portland from July 2-30 and to the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville from July 9-13. In August you can see it at the UMVA Gallery, 516 Congress Street, Portland from Aug. 6-27. The exhibition then travels to IMRC, University of Maine, Orono from Sept. 3-29. A panel discussion with several photographers will also be scheduled at some point in the future.

The project will soon be participating in a Go Fund Me program to raise funds to publish a book (“Taking a Knee for Change”) about this historic project. Thanks go to our supporters and sponsors: Creative Portland ME, LumenARRT!, Little Chair Printing, The Francis Hotel, University of Maine Intermedia MFA, UMVA – The Maine Union of Visual Artists and Golden State Art. For more information, contact deBaccarat at 207-602-9205.